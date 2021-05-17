In-person school returns this fall; Outdoor mask mandate will be lifted

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that his executive order allowing school districts to offer remote instruction will expire at the end of the current academic year. An option for families to put their child into full-time remote learning will also be ending.

Murphy said in March that he expected the return of full-time, in-person learning in September.

“We are facing a much different world than one year ago when we had to begin planning for this school year,” he said. “We know much more about this virus and how it spreads. We have much more on the ground experience in fighting it. And we have a robust vaccination program that now reaches adolescents as young as 12.”

The governor has been “unequivocal” in his expectation for no options for remote learning.

Persichilli said previously that in-person learning has not been linked to substantial community transmission of the coronavirus, according to data.

The governor said protocols to guide school districts are expected to come out sometime in June.

The governor also announced that the state’s outdoor mask mandate in public spaces will be lifted Monday. However, the indoor mask mandate will remain in place.