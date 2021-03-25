N.J. coronavirus update: State follows federal lead and revises guidelines for schools
New Jersey officials reported Wednesday an additional 3,227 confirmed COVID-19 cases; raising the overall total number of cases (including probable ones) to 877,936. There have been 28 additional deaths from the virus raising the death toll to 21,757. The number of probable deaths has been revised to 2,535.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, there were 2,136 coronavirus patients in hospitals across the state; 430 are in intensive care units, 218 are on ventilators.
State follows federal guidance on schools
The New Jersey Department of Health released updated guidance for schools as the Murphy administration pushes for full-time, in-person instruction when the 2021-2022 school year begins.
Gov. Phil Murphy said virtual learning will not be an option for parents this fall.
“I want to be unequivocal about this; we are expecting Monday through Friday in-person, every school; every district,” he said.
State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says, according to the data, in-person learning has not been linked to substantial community transmission of the coronavirus.
“Though outbreaks do occur in school settings, multiple studies have shown that transmission within the school setting is typically lower than, or at least similar to, levels of community transmission when mitigation strategies are in place in the schools,” she said.
In line with what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended late last week, state officials say students can go down to sitting three feet apart if they keep wearing masks and washing their hands. But that depends on which students and where. All elementary schools and middle and high schools in areas where there is low- to moderate-risk of spreading the virus can reduce the distance to three feet. Middle and high schools in areas where the risk of spread is high must maintain six feet of distance.
Persichilli said local health departments should continue to use the COVID-19 Regional Risk Matrix as they provide guidance for schools. She adds that students and staff must continue to stay home if they are sick.
