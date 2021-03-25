Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey officials reported Wednesday an additional 3,227 confirmed COVID-19 cases; raising the overall total number of cases (including probable ones) to 877,936. There have been 28 additional deaths from the virus raising the death toll to 21,757. The number of probable deaths has been revised to 2,535.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, there were 2,136 coronavirus patients in hospitals across the state; 430 are in intensive care units, 218 are on ventilators.