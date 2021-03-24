Friends, family ‘cautiously optimistic’ as N.J. resumes indoor visits in long-term care

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Suzanne Von Bargen used to visit almost daily with her 90-year-old mother, who lives in a long-term care facility in Monmouth County.

But over the past year, she only saw her about six times in person as Von Bargen was considered an “essential caregiver.” Von Bargen’s mother, who has dementia, struggles to understand and stay focused during Zoom calls.

“She’s looking at the screen for two seconds, then looks away,” Von Bargen said. “At least we get to see her. But Zoom isn’t really a viable alternative for a percentage of older people or even younger people who have some impairments.”

Long-term care residents, who have been separated from the general population throughout the pandemic because of their higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19 and death, may soon be able to see their loved ones in person again. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that nursing homes and other facilities in the state would be able to restart indoor visits, in many cases regardless of vaccination status, now that vaccines were widely available to residents and fewer facilities were reporting outbreaks — though essential caregivers have been allowed to visit throughout the pandemic.

Von Bargen, who helps run a Facebook group for families of older people living in long-term care settings in New Jersey, said the move could help cure the social isolation that has plagued this population for a year.

“We’re hoping that we will have more liberties in seeing our loved ones more frequently, and helping them with what we used to help them with before, and letting them know that we care,” she said.