Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination website on Tuesday began letting all residents age 50 and above register to get their shots as Gov. John Carney’s administration continues to expand eligibility.

People can sign up online to receive invitations to mass vaccination clinics at the Dover International Speedway, events held by Curative Inc. in partnership with the state, and at community centers and other neighborhood venues.

The state’s initial doses have been targeted toward health care workers, older adults, educators, and employees in industries considered essential such as public safety.

But since last week, those over 50 have been eligible to sign up for vaccination at participating pharmacies, and residents ages 16 to 64 with high or moderate health risks could seek one from their medical provider.