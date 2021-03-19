Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

I wheel into the vast sea of mostly barren pavement that encircles Dover International Speedway, which radiates with the glint of orange traffic cones.

My long wait is over.

I’m about to get my first shot.

Ever since the novel coronavirus struck the globe more than a year ago, I’ve anticipated getting vaccinated.

That’s because I’ve read ad nauseum that developing and distributing a vaccine was the best way to protect myself and others. I believe that.

I don’t want to get gravely ill or sent to an early grave if I get COVID-19 and the insidious and unpredictable disease wreaks havoc on my system. If just one virus-laden droplet got into my eye or penetrated my mask, would I be doomed?

I’ve been tested a half-dozen times and the result has always been negative. Though I have been careful both at work and in my personal life, I have at times put myself at limited and calculated risk.

There were those two protests to reopen the state that I covered in person where many were unmasked and crowded together. Some stories just can’t be reported remotely. I do work out at the YMCA regularly but wear the required at all times and get in and out quickly.

But I want to live fully again — safely — for me and everyone else I encounter. I want to eat in restaurants, which I’ve assiduously avoided. Get on a plane. Hug my two adult children.

So I’ve been beyond anxious to get the doses that medical experts say will almost guarantee that I won’t die or even get sick enough to need hospital care. My eagerness grew more intense after the feds greenlighted two candidates for emergency use in December.