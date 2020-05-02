Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

They waved “Reopen Delaware” signs and American flags, and a vendor hawked Trump hats and shirts.

Most wore masks, including some from the hacktivist group Anonymous.

Sirens blared and a parade of cars honked as drivers circled the block in downtown Wilmington, outside the Carvel State Office Building where several floors above Gov. John Carney has offices.

The crowd of nearly 100 people was there to call on Carney to ease restrictions he has imposed over the last seven weeks to help stanch the spread of the coronavirus. A separate rally Friday also drew a big crowd outside Legislative Hall in Dover.

Carney’s “stay-at-home’’ order has shuttered restaurants, bars, gyms, clothing stores and hair salons, as well as Delaware’s treasured beaches. This week he mandated that people always wear masks to the stores that are open and in parks and other public spaces when they might be within six feet of others.

But some demonstrators Friday were barefaced, and few were at least six feet away from the next closest person. Police were on hand but watched from a distance.

Those in attendance said they just want to return to normal, a life of work, play and social experiences.

Michelle Murphy of Dover wore striped prison garb “because I feel like our freedom has been taken away and we’re prisoners in our own homes,’’ she said.

“I want people to return to their jobs. I want to go somewhere without people looking at me funny because I’m not wearing a mask because of medical issues,” Murphy said. “I want beach water to be open. I want the community pools to be open. I want church to be reopened.”