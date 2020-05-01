Coronavirus update: Third man held in Delaware prison dies

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Delaware’s two-day streak of declining growth in coronavirus cases is over.

As of midday Friday, there are 4,918 cases of the virus in Delaware, an increase of 184 over yesterday. DPH reported seven more deaths, bringing the state death toll to 159. The number of hospitalizations is down again. There are 281 people being treated in Delaware hospitals, a decline of 15.

The increase in new cases breaks Delaware’s two-day trend which saw the number of new cases decline.

In Sussex County, which Gov. John Carney officially labeled a hot spot for the virus in Delaware, cases increased by 76. It remains the worst case in the county for cases with 2,292 as of Friday afternoon.

The coronavirus has killed more people in six weeks than the seasonal flu has over the past three years, according to the state Division of Public Health.