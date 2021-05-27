Backlog of 1,500 jury trials for Delaware courts as 14-month pandemic break ends

Plastic sheeting now surrounds each seat in jurors’ boxes throughout the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center in downtown Wilmington. The attorneys’ tables are divided by plexiglass and there’s a similar barrier in front of where the judges will sit.

It’s all part of safety precautions put in place as Delaware’s courts prepare for the return of jury trials on June 1.

Over the past year, thousands of proceedings have moved forward via video-conferencing technology for things like initial appearances and preliminary hearings. But criminal jury trials were halted, and now there’s a huge backlog. A total of 1,562 cases statewide are awaiting trial, more than 900 in New Castle County alone.

“Now that we’re starting to come out of this pandemic, it’s our focus to try and get those folks their day in court, and to get those moved through the system as quickly as possible,” said Sean O’Sullivan, community relations chief for state courts.

“It’s a huge number, we don’t have any illusions about that. But we do expect that a vast majority of them, once they get their trial date, will probably resolve in a plea deal if history is any guide.”