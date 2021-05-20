‘It is inadequate’: Delaware launches new effort to diversify judges and lawyers

When Tamika R. Montgomery-Reeves was sworn in as associate justice on the Delaware Supreme Court in January 2020, she made history as the first Black judge to join the state’s top court.

The rarity of her accomplishment is the result of a lack of diversity throughout Delaware’s judiciary. According to the state, 75% of its judicial officers are white, which is about 6% higher than the percentage of white residents in the state.

But the higher up the judicial ladder you go, racial diversity drops.

The state’s Justice of the Peace Court, which is responsible for bail decisions for most defendants, is 65% white, while the state’s top business panel, the Court of Chancery, is 100% white. With last year’s addition of Montgomery-Reeves, the Supreme Court is 80% white.

“It is inadequate,” Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. said of the state court’s racial diversity in an interview with WHYY News. “It’s not where we want it to be. It’s been an issue for a long time that needed to be addressed.”

Seitz is now joining Justice Montgomery-Reeves in a project to improve diversity among both judges and the lawyers who argue cases before them.

“Take a look at the makeup of the citizens in our state. … That’s what I think our bench should look like,” Montgomery-Reeves told WHYY. “I think that’s important.”

The Delaware Bench and Bar Diversity Project, led by Seitz and Montgomery-Reeves, will create a steering committee including members of the Department of Justice, the Office of Defensive Services, the Governor’s Office, the Delaware State Bar Association, Delaware Law School, Delaware State University, the University of Delaware, and nonprofit legal aid groups. The committee will study the issue of racial disparity in the courts and report back with recommendations by the end of the year.

“Success, in my view, looks like a bench that is more representative of the community that we serve,” Montgomery-Reeves said. “It’s my hope, as the chief justice said, that I won’t be in rooms anymore where I’m the only person of color or one of very few, where I can count on one hand or two the number of attorneys of color who are practicing.”

The justices hope the effort to diversify the courts will be a national model other states can adapt to their unique circumstances.