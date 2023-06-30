The leader of Delaware State University says Thursday’s Supreme Court decision against affirmative action in college admissions will “most assuredly” have a chilling effect on educational opportunities for people of color.

DSU President Tony Allen wrote a letter to the HBCU campus community following the ruling.

“One can argue about whether a policy like affirmative action would ever reach its natural end. This is not an unworthy question, but, today, the need remains. Inequality remains,” Allen said. “The Supreme Court has made a decision which will most assuredly have what some describe as a chilling effect on college matriculation for people of color and which others decry as injurious to the very fabric of our broader society.”

Allen, who has a close relationship with President Joe Biden and led the planning for Biden’s inauguration, was also tapped to lead Biden’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs.

Allen said Chief Justice John Roberts’ opinion argued that school admissions ought to proceed as though the nation is colorblind. “Except, in America, we’re not,” Allen said. “Our contemporary environment is a result of hundreds of years of uneven enactment of our founding principles.”