Like tens of millions of people around the world, Delaware State University president Tony Allen watched helplessly as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol exactly two weeks before Joe Biden would take the oath at the same scene of destruction and mayhem.

But Allen wasn’t just another viewer. He had been pulling double duty for the previous five weeks, as CEO of his former boss Biden’s Presidential lnaugural Committee.

Allen was not deterred

“The events of January 6, they actually gave us more resolve,’’ Allen told WHYY News on Friday. “I had the opportunity to speak with my team that evening and the message was, ‘We will not let tyranny win. And we need to show the world the strength and resilience of our country.’”