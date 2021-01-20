University of Delaware drumline gets unique honor at Biden inauguration

Blue Hen football fans will hear a few familiar refrains echoing off buildings in Washington, D.C. as the University of Delaware drumline helps escort Joe Biden to his new home at the White House following the inauguration.

While being selected to perform in the inaugural parade is always an honor, this year’s performance is even more special. Not only will the drummers accompany a UD alum to the White House for the first time, they’ll be one of just two civilian groups participating in the parade in person.

“This is off-the-charts,” said band director Heidi Sarver. As band members made final preparations for their performance Monday, she urged them to really drink in this historic experience. “All you need to worry about is drumming and taking a moment to look around and say, ‘This is cool and we’re part of the what really incredibly historic inauguration in so many different ways.’”