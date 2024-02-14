From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Students at the University of Delaware could soon pay a new “per student” tax to attend class in the city of Newark.

Democratic state Rep. Cyndie Romer said she is considering sponsoring legislation that would allow Newark to charge a college or university holding in-person classes in the city up to $50 per semester for each full or part-time undergraduate or graduate student. The fee would apply just to fall and spring semesters.

City Manager Tom Coleman said the fee would bring in between $2 million and $2.4 million to the city annually. UD’s average student population numbers around 24,200.

Romer said it’s not an unreasonable ask.

“We really need to address the financial issues concerning the city while protecting the residents from further property tax,” she said. “We’re seeing more and more of Newark move from single family homes to rentals, and we just can’t keep putting the burden of supporting the town on those families.”

Newark City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night on a resolution to collect the tax.

Two-thirds of state lawmakers in both chambers now have to approve a bill for the city to amend its charter to levy the fee, and the governor would have to sign it. The City Council would then vote on it a final time.

Council postponed discussion on a second resolution that would tax lease payments and gross rents.

Romer and Coleman said the tax is not on students, but on the university, which does not have to pass all or any of the charge down to its students. But students crammed into the council room, concerned the “per student” tax on the school will be passed along to them. Many students spoke in opposition to the fee. A Change.org petition has gathered 3,734 signatures in opposition to the city’s plan.