From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware resident Rebecka Ash said after serving her sentence for a drug charge, the hardest part wasn’t staying sober or avoiding committing another crime. It was the never-ending cycle of having to pay her court ordered fines and fees, or face being reincarcerated.

“Multiple times I had to choose [between] paying $20 to avoid being arrested, buying medication or simply keeping my lights on,” Ash testified before a state House committee this week. “The impact wasn’t just on me. My husband, a 20-year military veteran, had to file for bankruptcy to save our home after I lost my income due to rearrest over unpaid fines. I was doing everything right, working, going to school, staying in recovery, but the system only cared whether I paid on time, every time.”

Legislation sponsored by state Rep. Claire Synder-Hall, D-Rehoboth Beach, would allow Delaware courts to waive certain fees and fines for defendants without the ability to pay.

The bill would give courts the ability to remove part or all of certain court-ordered financial penalties if it decides the defendant qualifies for a hardship waiver. Under the measure, the court would be more likely to assume a defendant had a hardship if they submitted evidence they were on government assistance programs such as Medicaid, subsidized public housing, food stamps, cash assistance or Social Security Disability Insurance. It also creates a hearing process.

Concerns due to potential fiscal impact

The bill received considerable opposition during the House committee hearing, including some questions over its financial impact.

Money assessed for crimes can go into the state’s general fund or into specially-created funds such as a court security fee, victim’s rights fee, Transportation Trust Fund fee, Voluntary Ambulance Fund fee and a videophone fee. Synder-Hall said she plans to introduce an amendment to make sure the Victim Compensation Fund was not impacted.

The fiscal note filed with the bill said the cost was “indeterminate.”

The Controller General’s Office found it could not determine the bill’s official financial impact. The courts collected $4.5 million in criminal fines and $10.9 million in criminal fees, costs and assessments in fiscal year 2024.