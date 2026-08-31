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Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer signed legislation Monday that requires hospitals to create a care plan for patients in labor who are discharged before delivery.

The bill is modeled after the WELLS Act, federal legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del. The act is named after Mercedes Wells, a Black woman from Indiana who gave birth on the side of the road shortly after being discharged from a hospital in November 2025.

Bill sponsors House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown and state Sen. Marie Pinkney, D-Bear, said they are working to improve maternal health in Delaware by reducing the stigma of perinatal mood disorders and shrinking racial disparities for Black mothers and infants.

“It’s important because if we don’t focus on prevention, people die, or there is a traumatic experience that doesn’t need to occur,” Minor-Brown said. “We just want to make sure that women get the help and the support that they deserve and need.”