6 takeaways from President Biden’s inauguration
After a chaotic four years, Biden is calling for calm. A new tone was set, but partisan bickering won't solve the problem of millions fed a daily diet of misinformation.
6 hours ago
Outside the gates, hundreds gather in D.C. to see Biden and Harris make history
Though security barricades kept visitors blocks away from the Capitol, hundreds tried their best to catch a glimpse of President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
19 hours ago
Pa., Del. Democrats host joint virtual celebration of Biden-Harris inauguration
Pennsylvania and Delaware democratic lawmakers gathered virtually to celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
21 hours ago
Her vintage pink Ford decorated for inaugural, Delaware woman goes ridin’ for Biden
Amy Roe wheeled around northern New Castle County in her 1955 Ford to commemorate Joe Biden’s inauguration as the first president from Delaware.
22 hours agoListen 1:26
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: ‘Even as we grieved, we grew.’
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman summoned images dire and triumphant Wednesday as she called out to the world “even as we grieved, we grew."
1 day ago