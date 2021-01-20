Wilmington pastor to deliver ‘blessing from God’ at mentor Biden’s inaugural

Soon after the Rev. Silvester Beaman joined Wilmington’s Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in the early 1990s, he met U.S. Sen. Joe Biden at a church event.

The minister and the politician hit it off.

“He just became a friend and mentor and later on I became another preacher, community leader that he talked to and relied on,” Beaman told WHYY News.

The pastor also grew close with Biden’s son Beau, who was elected Delaware’s attorney general in 2006 and later was deployed to Iraq with the Delaware National Guard. That bond intensified when Beau was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013.

“We talked, we shared, and when he passed [in May 2015], the family asked me to participate in the funeral,’’ Beaman recalled.

And when violence hit Wilmington and other U.S. cities in June after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, Biden restarted his campaign at Beaman’s church with an event that focused on listening and healing.

The friendship will culminate Wednesday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol at the finale of Biden’s inauguration as president. That’s when Rev. Beaman will deliver the sacred benediction, which he calls the “blessing from God” for the nation.

“I’m honored to be drafted into this duty,’’ Beaman said, calling the benediction a time “for the pastor to stand before the people of God and pronounce God’s final grace and blessing upon the worshippers.”

Beaman said the benediction at this inaugural has extraordinary importance, especially “after all that we’ve been through with the civil and social unrest, the election, and the celebrations attached to that, the president using fake news to say the election was stolen, all the way up to the seditious act at our national Capitol.”