Here’s what to expect at Joe Biden’s inauguration

While plans were already in place for a bare bones ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 restricted activity around D.C. even further. But because the Presidential Inauguration Committee was already producing the inauguration as a made-for-TV event, their plans remain fairly intact.

Usually, the inauguration hands out more than 200,000 official tickets for the closest viewing of the event, with overflow crowds spread along the National Mall. This year, tickets were limited to just 1,000 people, and the National Mall is closed to spectators.

When Biden announced his candidacy in Philadelphia in 2019, he said he would work to unify the nation. Now, as that goal seems even more challenging, expect that theme to carry on through his inaugural address.

That address will follow the ceremonial swearing-in for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at noon. A small crowd of people will be in attendance in-person, including former Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to be there as well, but President Trump has said he will not attend.

To start the ceremony, Rev. Leo O’Donovan, a Jesuit priest who once led Georgetown University will deliver the invocation. Firefighter Andrea Hall, the first female firefighter to become captain of the South Fulton Fire Rescue Department in Georgia, will recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Pop icon Lady Gaga, who campaigned for Biden and teamed up with him on domestic violence issues while he was VP, will sing the national anthem. America’s first Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman will recite a poem she’s written for the ceremony entitled “The Hill We Climb.” Rev. Silvester Beaman, a pastor from Wilmington, Del., will deliver the benediction after a musical performance from Jennifer Lopez.