Biden ethics order marks departure from Trump administration

President-elect Joe Biden will issue an executive order after taking office, aimed at reinstating White House ethics standards that were diminished or disregarded by the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump campaigned on draining the “swamp” of entrenched influences in Washington. Yet in practice, the Trump administration weakened ethics rules and failed to enforce those he adopted, government watchdog groups say.

The new ethics rules, which were described by an official on Biden’s transition, aim to not only restore Obama-era practices but strengthen them.

They are intended to minimize the ethics minefield posed by the “revolving door” of incoming former lobbyists and consultants who typically staff presidential administrations, as well as the future employment of departing officials who often find lucrative jobs in Washington’s influence industry.

The official who detailed the new rules spoke on the condition of anonymity because Biden is not yet in office and the order, which was first reported by The Washington Post, has not yet been made public.

Under the order, officials who leave the administration will be prohibited from lobbying the White House for Biden’s duration in office. Those who depart toward the end of Biden’s tenure will be prohibited from lobbying the White House for at least two years.

In some ways, the new rules go further than those that governed Obama’s administration.

One provision prohibits incoming administration officials from accepting “golden parachute” payments from their former employers for taking a government job.

Another restricts former senior level staffers not just from lobbying the White House for at least two years, but also prohibits for a period of one year working behind the scenes to materially assist others who do lobby the administration. That’s a practice often referred to as “shadow lobbying.” Typically such people do not have to register as lobbyists, even though they play a key role.

“It fixes many of the things that Trump broke and even breaks new ground in building on the Obama executive order,” said Norm Eisen, a lawyer who served as Obama’s ethics czar.

Still, Eisen said Biden must zealously enforce his own policy in order for it to work.

“It is a significant step forward if it’s enforced,” Eisen said.

Yet one key area that Biden has not addressed in detail is how his White House will address potential conflicts of interest posed by members of his family, some of whom have personally profited by leveraging the Biden name.