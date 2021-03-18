Levine pressed for answers on Pa.’s missing nursing home data as confirmation advances

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine is under pressure from U.S. House Republicans to provide more details about the state’s missing nursing home data ahead of her confirmation to a post in the Biden administration.

At the same time, House and Senate Republicans are also calling on the state Department of Health to provide more details about its overall approach to nursing homes, citing Spotlight PA reporting on how historically weak oversight and failed plans hampered the response.

Levine, who oversaw the state health department during the first year of the pandemic, was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as assistant health secretary.

In a letter to Levine addressed Tuesday, four Republican House Ways and Means Committee members, including Rep. Mike Kelly of Butler and Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster, asked Levine to address several questions about why data for COVID-19 cases and deaths was — and continues to be — missing from public reports released weekly by the state health department.

The letter cites Spotlight PA reporting from September 2020 showing that the reports were consistently missing data for more than 100 of the state’s 693 nursing homes, at times obscuring deadly outbreaks and making it difficult for families and resident advocates to monitor COVID-19 hotspots.