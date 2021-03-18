Over the next four weeks, the county will receive 5,850 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is an increase of about 1,000 doses per week.

The increase means that the county can open a third mass-vaccination site, located in Willow Grove near the mall. Now, anyone who gets an appointment will be able to choose which location to get their shot. All three sites will be able to offer both first and second doses — currently, only one site offers first doses and a second site offers only second doses.

The County is requesting more doses than it actually receives. This week, the county asked for 10,530 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. They also have requested 23,400 doses for next week, which is the maximum number the county is allowed.

The County also has submitted a proposal to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Association to distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Once the state has vaccinated teachers and staff with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it will allocate the one dose vaccine to county municipalities. If Montgomery County receives this allocation, it will be able to get shots in the arms of law enforcement, correctional staff, grocery workers, firefighters and meat processing and agricultural workers.