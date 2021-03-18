SEPTA police officers suspended over Capitol riot social media posts

SEPTA plans to suspend two transit police sergeants for three days each without pay for inappropriate social media posts related to a deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The two transit police officers were among seven SEPTA officers who traveled to a rally organized by then-President Donald Trump that ended in a mob of his supporters storming the Capitol Building. Five people died as a result of the violence.

“We regret the poor judgement displayed by members of our SEPTA family in this situation, but we want to assure all of you that SEPTA is committed to upholding our standards and our policies without exception,” said SEPTA general manager Leslie Richards and SEPTA police chief Thomas Nestel in a statement.

Neither officer had any prior infractions with the department, according to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.