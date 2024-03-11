2 arrested in connection to SEPTA bus stop shooting that injured 8 teens: sources

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Two people have been arrested in connection to last week’s mass shooting at a SEPTA bus stop in the Burholme section of Philadelphia, sources tell Action News. They also say a weapon has been recovered.

Police have not released any more information about those in custody.

Philadelphia police are expected to hold a press conference on the investigation Monday.

Northeast High School students returned to class Monday for the first time since the shooting that injured eight students.

The school switched to virtual learning late last week in the wake of Wednesday afternoon’s violence at a SEPTA bus stop.

The injured students range between the ages of 15 and 17.