2 arrested in connection to SEPTA bus stop shooting that injured 8 teens: sources
Northeast High School students have returned to class after the mass shooting injured 8 students.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Two people have been arrested in connection to last week’s mass shooting at a SEPTA bus stop in the Burholme section of Philadelphia, sources tell Action News. They also say a weapon has been recovered.
Police have not released any more information about those in custody.
Philadelphia police are expected to hold a press conference on the investigation Monday.
Northeast High School students returned to class Monday for the first time since the shooting that injured eight students.
The school switched to virtual learning late last week in the wake of Wednesday afternoon’s violence at a SEPTA bus stop.
The injured students range between the ages of 15 and 17.
“I’m not shocked because things like this have happened in the past. The only thing that really shocked me is that I happen to be a victim of it,” said one of the victims, who did not want to be identified.
He said he was waiting for his bus ride home on Wednesday when he heard more than 30 gunshots on Rising Sun Avenue. And without hesitation, he ran in the opposite direction. The suspects hit him in his upper back.
“It’s like a scene out of a movie, an action movie. Everything happened so fast. You have to be on your toes consistently if you want to make it out of a situation like that,” he said. “As I was running, I felt a burning sensation in my back, but I ignored it because of adrenaline. But as I stopped, it just felt like I might of got shot.”
Investigators are also still working to determine a motive and if this shooting is connected to Monday’s deadly violence at a SEPTA bus stop outside Imhotep Institute Charter High School.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.