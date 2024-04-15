Woman charged after 2 stabbed, including 1-year-old, in Center City

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing two people, including a 1-year-old baby, over the weekend.

Takeira Hester was arrested on Saturday in the 400 block of North 63rd Street. She has been charged with several counts, including attempted murder and aggravated assault, among others.

Both victims were stabbed in separate incidents, according to police.

The first stabbing took place at approximately 8 a.m. on the 1300 block of Chancellor Street in Center City.

Investigators say Hester allegedly ran up to a 24-year-old woman and stabbed her in the chest before running off.

The victim was transported to Jefferson University Hospital, where she was treated and later released.

The second stabbing happened just after 12:30 p.m. on the 300 block of South 18th Street outside Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel (BZBI) synagogue.

Police say Hester also allegedly ran up to two parents and their twin 1-year-old boys, who were in strollers.

“It looked like this female just rushed up to them, nothing was said, completely random, tried to stab both children but got one child in each arm,” said Banford.