1-year-old stabbed outside synagogue in Center City

Police say a 1-year-old boy was stabbed in the left forearm. The child was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he is listed in stable condition.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • April 13, 2024
Synagogue

Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel in Philadelphia. (Google maps)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Police are investigating after a 1-year-old was stabbed outside of a synagogue in Center City.

It happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of South 18th Street outside Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel synagogue.

Police say a 1-year-old boy was stabbed in the left forearm.

The child was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he is listed in stable condition.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

This is an on-going investigation with the Philadelphia Police Department.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate