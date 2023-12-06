Suspect charged with murder in fatal stabbing at Center City Macy’s; victim identified

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has charged a 30-year-old man with murder and other related offenses after a security guard was fatally stabbed at the Macy’s department store in Center City.

The stabbing happened around 11 a.m. Monday inside the store located at 13th and Market streets.

Tyrone Garcell Tunnell was stopped by security after trying to steal several hats from the store. The hats were retrieved and the suspect was let go.

However, authorities said Tunnell came back about 15 minutes later and fatally stabbed one of the guards, identified as 27-year-old Eric Harrison.

According to court documents, Tunnell has been arrested more than a dozen times for retail theft, robbery, and drug offenses across the region, including Philadelphia and Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

Another guard, identified 23-year-old Christian Mitchell, intervened and suffered wounds to his face and arm.

Tunnell was eventually taken into custody at the Somerset SEPTA station in the Kensington section of the city. Police say he was positively identified by witnesses.

The DA’s Office has charged Tunnell with Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Tampering with Evidence, and Retail Theft.

Macy’s is one of the locations in Center City that has been hit the hardest with retail theft. That Macy’s location has filed over 250 reports of retail theft this year, Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said on Monday.

Macy’s released a statement about this incident:

We are heartbroken about the incident that took place today at Macy’s Center City. The store will temporarily remain closed as we work with law enforcement on this investigation and defer any further comments about the case to them. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority.

Macy’s has not said when it expects the store to reopen.

Security guard fatally stabbed was an ‘innocent soul,’ mother says

Dawn Fobbs told Action News on Tuesday her son, Eric Harrison, was her best friend.

“Just why? Why my baby?” said Fobbs, who is still in shock and disbelief.