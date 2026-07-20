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Community members streamed into Future Days Beer Company in Northern Liberties on Sunday, looking to meet some furry friends at the second annual Kegs & Kittens, a pop-up adoption event run by the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society.

The event, which started at noon and ran until the kittens were ready for naps, featured six kittens that were a part of three foster pairs. Attendees could pick up, hold and play with the kittens and submit adoption applications.

“Summer is always a really busy and hectic time for us,” said Cory Topel, communications and grants manager at PAWS. “Animal intake is at its highest throughout the year; we’re seeing an influx of, obviously, kittens … nursing moms, cats and dogs of all ages and all breeds, many of which, specifically at PAWS, are in the process of healing or recovering from illness and injury.”

Every summer, PAWS sets a goal of placing 300 homeless pets in foster homes so it can rescue 300 additional animals. Before the event, PAWS had around 220 pets placed, Topel said. While the kittens can’t be taken home directly from the event, attendees can fill out a paper application on site, which the PAWS team will process.

“We’re hoping that folks will open up their hearts and homes, answer the call and become an everyday hero by becoming a foster parent for a homeless pet who’s in need of care temporarily and who’s gonna help be that important piece to placing them with their future forever family,” Topel said.

While hanging out with the kittens, attendees enjoyed draft beer from Future Days, a dog-friendly bar that has partnered with PAWS in the past. Ten percent of all proceeds were donated to PAWS’ animal rescue efforts.

“We had a huge turnout last year,” Topel said. “It was such a success that we realized we’ve got to do it again this year, so that’s what led to today. With the World Cup happening, we know there’s gonna be some World Cup viewing parties after the fact, but to kick things off, we’re gonna have some adoptable kittens in the house.”

Tamika Barrow, a foster volunteer who raised two of the other kittens at the event, said volunteers can foster a variety of cats, ranging from kittens, adult cats or even mother cats and their babies. The kittens Barrow brought to the event were about two months old.

“We’ll do small kittens, and then when they start to stretch outside their barriers, that’s when I know they’re ready for their forever homes,” Barrow said.