‘Ready for their forever homes’: Philly brewery pop-up adoption event brings kittens a step closer to finding permanent families
PAWS sets a summer goal of placing 300 homeless pets in foster homes so it can rescue 300 additional animals.
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Community members streamed into Future Days Beer Company in Northern Liberties on Sunday, looking to meet some furry friends at the second annual Kegs & Kittens, a pop-up adoption event run by the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society.
The event, which started at noon and ran until the kittens were ready for naps, featured six kittens that were a part of three foster pairs. Attendees could pick up, hold and play with the kittens and submit adoption applications.
“Summer is always a really busy and hectic time for us,” said Cory Topel, communications and grants manager at PAWS. “Animal intake is at its highest throughout the year; we’re seeing an influx of, obviously, kittens … nursing moms, cats and dogs of all ages and all breeds, many of which, specifically at PAWS, are in the process of healing or recovering from illness and injury.”
Every summer, PAWS sets a goal of placing 300 homeless pets in foster homes so it can rescue 300 additional animals. Before the event, PAWS had around 220 pets placed, Topel said. While the kittens can’t be taken home directly from the event, attendees can fill out a paper application on site, which the PAWS team will process.
“We’re hoping that folks will open up their hearts and homes, answer the call and become an everyday hero by becoming a foster parent for a homeless pet who’s in need of care temporarily and who’s gonna help be that important piece to placing them with their future forever family,” Topel said.
While hanging out with the kittens, attendees enjoyed draft beer from Future Days, a dog-friendly bar that has partnered with PAWS in the past. Ten percent of all proceeds were donated to PAWS’ animal rescue efforts.
“We had a huge turnout last year,” Topel said. “It was such a success that we realized we’ve got to do it again this year, so that’s what led to today. With the World Cup happening, we know there’s gonna be some World Cup viewing parties after the fact, but to kick things off, we’re gonna have some adoptable kittens in the house.”
Tamika Barrow, a foster volunteer who raised two of the other kittens at the event, said volunteers can foster a variety of cats, ranging from kittens, adult cats or even mother cats and their babies. The kittens Barrow brought to the event were about two months old.
“We’ll do small kittens, and then when they start to stretch outside their barriers, that’s when I know they’re ready for their forever homes,” Barrow said.
Some of the kittens at the event are already on their way to finding forever homes.
North Philly resident Gavi Hacohen, a regular at Future Days, was excited to learn his favorite brewery was hosting an adoption event.
Hacohen fell in love with two kittens from the same litter, one tuxedo and one black. He brought an adoption form and hoped to bring the kittens home, even having names picked out for them: “Barney,” after Barney Stinson from “How I Met Your Mother,” and “Cygnus X-1,” after a black hole referenced in one of his favorite songs. For Hacohen, bringing home a bonded pair is a high priority.
“I’ve seen videos on the internet of people with the camera in their house, and they leave for work, and their cat’s just sitting there staring at the door, and I think that sounds just really sad … so I want a bonded pair,” Hacohen said.
Lindsey Zucker, who lives in the neighborhood, initially came to Future Days just to play with the kittens. After spending time with them, her intentions quickly changed.
“There may be a kitten coming home; I’m texting my roommate as we speak,” Zucker laughed.
Emily Arnold, adoption-foster coordinator at PAWS, said she always wants people to know that adoption isn’t limited to pop-ups, with adoption centers being a great place to check out for people looking to add furry friends to their lives.
“We try to also make sure that people know that they can adopt from our adoption centers too once they are approved to adopt with us,” Arnold said. “So if they’re interested, they should always put in an application first. Get approved, and then they can come meet awesome cats and dogs that need homes.”
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