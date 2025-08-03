From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A leading animal protection group in New Jersey has big expansion plans.

Animal Alliance has merged with the former Hunterdon Humane Animal Shelter, creating one of the larger private animal welfare nonprofits in the Garden State.

“We’re the surviving entity as they say in merger terminology, so it’s now Animal Alliance, we’re taking over, we hired a shelter architect,” said Annie Trinkle, founder and executive director of Animal Alliance.

She said the organization launched a $5.5 million capital campaign to raise money for renovation and expansion of the former Hunterdon Humane Shelter building in Milford. In 2016, the shelter’s Board of Trustees approved a plan to shutter the shelter temporarily and develop a strategic plan to work with other animal groups in the region after the facility fell into disrepair.

A beautiful new facility

Trinkle said the new shelter will be broken into sections to care for animals of all sizes.

“There will be small dog housing and large dog housing, and then the existing shelter building, which at one time housed cats and dogs, will be remodeled just for cats and meet and greet rooms and administration,” she said.

The facility will also feature several exam rooms, open spaces for pets and storage areas.

“It’s going to be Hunterdon County’s flagship, freestanding animal shelter,” Trinkle said. “And there will be lots of naming opportunities for people if they want to make a donation, they can name a room or a building.”