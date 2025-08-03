Animal Alliance in New Jersey announces plans to expand, merge with Hunterdon Humane Animal Shelter
The partnership will expand adoption opportunities and create a new state-of-the-art animal care facility for the region.
A leading animal protection group in New Jersey has big expansion plans.
Animal Alliance has merged with the former Hunterdon Humane Animal Shelter, creating one of the larger private animal welfare nonprofits in the Garden State.
“We’re the surviving entity as they say in merger terminology, so it’s now Animal Alliance, we’re taking over, we hired a shelter architect,” said Annie Trinkle, founder and executive director of Animal Alliance.
She said the organization launched a $5.5 million capital campaign to raise money for renovation and expansion of the former Hunterdon Humane Shelter building in Milford. In 2016, the shelter’s Board of Trustees approved a plan to shutter the shelter temporarily and develop a strategic plan to work with other animal groups in the region after the facility fell into disrepair.
A beautiful new facility
Trinkle said the new shelter will be broken into sections to care for animals of all sizes.
“There will be small dog housing and large dog housing, and then the existing shelter building, which at one time housed cats and dogs, will be remodeled just for cats and meet and greet rooms and administration,” she said.
The facility will also feature several exam rooms, open spaces for pets and storage areas.
“It’s going to be Hunterdon County’s flagship, freestanding animal shelter,” Trinkle said. “And there will be lots of naming opportunities for people if they want to make a donation, they can name a room or a building.”
An important step forward
Tanya Nelesnik, president of Hunterdon Humane Animal Shelter, said the partnership makes sense.
“We chose Animal Alliance as a partner because of its integrity, commitment to animal welfare in Hunterdon County, and proven track record of compassionate care and community engagement,” she said.
Alison Abou-Daoud, president of the Animal Alliance Board of Trustees, said the partnership will empower the organizations to leverage their strengths and create even greater value for animals in need. Dr. Joe Martins, the owner of Belle Mead Animal Hospital, has volunteered for Animal Alliance for years. He called the merger “a beautiful thing.”
“When you have a nice facility that has space and a good foundation, you’re no longer just housing animals, you can actually create a nurturing facility, and teach people about animals’ emotional well-being,” he said. “It’s really going to help the community and bring a lot of good people together.”
The Hunterdon County Board of Commissioners released a statement in support of the merger.
“The Commissioners are encouraged by the initial information regarding the proposed merger between Animal Alliance and the Hunterdon Humane Animal Shelter,” the statement said.
Helping more pets
Trinkle noted that many animal shelters nationwide have been overflowing for years.
“A combination of economic and cultural factors have led to increased relinquishment of pets, and reduced pet adoptions,” she said. “The new unified organization represents an incredible opportunity for growth, innovation, and collaboration.
Animal Alliance has many programs that help people and pets in different ways.
“We have low-cost spay-neuter, so for people that can’t afford the cost of traditional vet care,” she said. “For 17 years we’ve had a low-cost spay-neuter clinic in Lambertville, and now we’re going to have one in the Milford location as well.”
Animal Alliance also offers an animal food pantry and a pet retention program that helps those struggling financially to keep their pets, instead of giving them up for adoption.
Trinkle said once the renovation project is completed, it will be a treat for both people and their furry friends.
“People will be able to drive up to this beautiful shelter and go inside and see all kinds of pets for adoption so we sincerely hope it will elevate the number of pets adopted each year,” she said.
