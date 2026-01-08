Rescuers use drone technology to find dog that escaped along New Jersey Turnpike

A dog escaped from a rest stop along the New Jersey Turnpike and wandered for about 25 miles (40 kilometers) before she was found safe the next day with help from a drone.

Abbie, a 9-year-old golden retriever mix, was travelling from a South Carolina shelter to a planned new home in Maine. She was one of several dogs in a van that had stopped at a service area in East Brunswick around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the shelter, Final Victory Animal Rescue.

The dogs’ handlers were letting them take a bathroom break when Abbie ran off.

Abbie was equipped with a tracking tag to show her general location, and volunteers with the New Jersey-based Unmanned Search and Rescue drone team — which assists with pet search and rescue efforts as part of its mission — used thermal imaging from an unmanned drone to lead rescuers to her. They found the wayward dog in a wooded area, and Woodbridge Township police eventually rescued Abbie around 2 a.m. Sunday, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from where she initially escaped.