Abby Revoir can’t remember when she first fell in love with horses. As a child, she always dreamed of riding the wide-open pastures, then in sixth grade, her family moved to Cape May County and she got to hang out with her aunt’s horse, Pooka.

“I was instantly connected to him probably because he was gentle. I loved his smell and soft muzzle,” Revoir recalled.

Revoir’s love for horses grew with that interaction, and by high school, she was researching the horse slaughter industry and dreaming up ways to save them. She ended up pursuing equine studies in college, and now she runs Cape May County’s only rescue horse farm.

“There are so many horses out there that don’t have their own person,” Revoir said. “I feel like there’s a person out there for every horse, just like there is for cats and dogs, but all of the rescues I know are full.”

Revoir started small by renting a barn and opening Star Hollow Stables in the Cape May Court House in 2011. To help launch her business, she rescued Solomon from a kill pen in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. After rehabbing him from abscesses in both front hooves and getting him to a healthy weight, he became her first lesson mount. Her concept was simple: Rescue a horse, rehab and train it and use it to teach lessons. When her students and their parents started asking about ways to adopt, she created Starfish Equine Rescue in 2018.

“I started thinking, maybe every year I can save one horse from the slaughter pipeline, put in the time for rehab and find it a good home,” she recalled. “Next thing I knew, we’d saved over 100 horses, many of them are now kids’ horses or show horses.”

More than a decade later, the formula still works, and Solomon, also known as the “king,” at age 25 continues to ride with children.