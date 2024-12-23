It was serendipitous that Rosser himself even moved back to Philadelphia. He went to Colorado State University for college, but came back home in 2016 to work in finance.

He wasn’t expecting to come home, but he said he wanted to be closer to his friends and family.

The Rosser siblings were regulars at the Fairmount Park barn over the years — a big family with six children who shared a rowhouse with their mother in a West Philadelphia neighborhood known as The Bottom, near the Philadelphia Zoo.

Rosser dedicated his first book, a memoir of his journey to a national polo championship, to his loved ones, who were abruptly slain in Philadelphia.

His older brother David, who was once a regular at Work to Ride and would have been in his 30s too, was killed in a shooting in March 2020. His murder remains unsolved. His best friend, Mecca Harris, also a talented young woman and Work to Ride polo player, was murdered when she was 14 years old.

“I didn’t want to just be this poster child of the organization but really come back and serve,” Rosser said. “It was also always really important to come back and be an example for the children as a mentor. Polo is a contact sport, it’s second to NASCAR when you think about danger.”

His favorite part?

When the kids accomplish their goals and beam with pride they might not have in many other areas of their lives.

“I think that a lot of the kids show up with a lot of trauma and fear, but it’s great to see the confidence that the kids build over time and the trust between the horses and the kids themselves,” he said.

Rosser is now working for the nonprofit after a role as a board member, to institutionalize its processes and set up a financial structure that can make capital projects, such as the indoor arena and barn renovation, a reality. The project was also awarded $200,000 from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program in November, in addition to the local share of gaming revenue.

And there are many more alums who are thriving in the world, like Richard Prather, who was visiting from Houston to see the sports arena’s progress. Now in his 40s, Prather started at the horse stables when he was 14 years old.

“I’m extremely proud of Kareem, there were many attempts over the years to get the arena going and a lot of roadblocks,” Prather said. “When Kareem first came around to the barn, he was this little kid just running around. You would never dream that this is where we would be today. I am really proud of him for making this vision come true.”

Working toward a legacy

Horseback riding lessons for the public is one way the organization raises money for its operations.

“This time of year we aren’t even having lessons [at the Fairmount Park stable],” Rosser said. “Having this facility, not only does it allow us to operate year-round and be able to keep the lights on, but it’s also going to give the kids a safe and comfortable place to ride. The arena itself won’t be heated but it’ll be a lot warmer than if we didn’t have this space.”