As Philadelphia city council members combed through Mayor Cherelle Parker’s $6.7 billion budget proposal, several questioned whether it was necessary to eliminate a small business tax exemption while others favored the move.

Since the 2020 tax year, businesses with less than $100,000 in revenue have not been required to file a Business Income and Receipts Tax, or BIRT. Typically, businesses within city limits pay taxes on both gross receipts and net income in addition to a net profits tax.

Parker’s proposal would cut business taxes under BIRT for gross receipts, net income and the city’s wage tax.

Parker blamed an active court case over a business tax refund by Zoll Medical Corp. as a threat to the entire BIRT system and as the reason for the elimination of small business tax exemptions.

The city’s law department cautioned that there is a declaratory judgement against the city’s BIRT system as unconstitutional already, so the city might have to fight for years to the state Supreme Court for a ruling.