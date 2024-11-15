From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Workers at the sports complex ended a four-day strike in October as the Phillies brief playoff run started, but they remain locked in a contract dispute over pay and benefits with Aramark, which operates concessions at Philadelphia’s sports stadiums.

Now, workers could get help in their fight from City Council.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson has proposed a measure calling for city-mandated wages and benefits for stadium concession workers similar to those in place for workers at Philadelphia International Airport.

The proposal, introduced during council’s weekly session on Thursday, would mandate concessions by Aramark because the city owns the land beneath the facilities and their parking lots.

The bill would amend the current legislation that covers airport workers and add those who work on concessions at Lincoln Financial Field, Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center as entitled to the city’s prevailing wage regulations.

Johnson said the goal of the legislation is to support workers with better pay and health care. He said the workers are “the backbone of the stadium moving forward, and it’s something we have been working on in the past.”

Johnson said it’s not about circumventing the collective bargaining process, which has been at a standstill for months.

“This is about making sure that when you have stadiums that are working with the city of Philadelphia, we are the landlords,” Johnson said. “In the past, we passed a prevailing wage ordinance for workers at the airport covering concession workers. For me, this is about elevating the standard in the city of Philadelphia of how we support concession stand workers in the stadiums.”

He called it “closing a loophole” for legislation on the books as opposed to raising the minimum wage for those at the stadiums.

Workers at the stadiums came to council chambers to show support for the bill.

Union President Rosslyn Wuchinich joined workers in speaking out during the public comment portion of the council meeting about their plight.

“Service workers are overwhelmingly women and people of color, and it’s our opinion in our union that our jobs are not paid what they should be because of that fact,” Wuchinich said.