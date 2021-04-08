Philly pols eye wage and business tax cuts ahead of next city budget

Tax cuts may be on the horizon for Philadelphians as the city moves toward a pandemic-era budget bolstered by a recent influx of new federal aid.

City Councilmember Allan Domb expects to introduce a legislative package on Thursday designed to cut city wage and business taxes, just as Mayor Jim Kenney prepares to float a budget for the coming fiscal year. Meanwhile, a mayoral spokesperson indicated that Kenney is planning his own package of tax reductions as part of that April 15 proposal.

The city raised some taxes and cut services to balance last year’s $4.8 billion budget, but revenues continued to be hammered by the pandemic throughout 2020 –– with officials initially anticipating a $450 million budget hole this year. But the passage of a $1.9 trillion dollar federal stimulus package with billions for state and local governments put the city on firmer footing.

Still, a recent report from the Office of the City Controller projected a continuing tax revenue shortfall could reach up to $284 million through the next fiscal year.

Domb pitched his new bills, which he estimated would cost the city about $60 to $75 million per year in foregone revenue, as a way to jumpstart the city’s economic recovery.

“Now is the time to bolster our economy so we can grow again. It’s an investment in our tax structure,” he said. “If you don’t have customers coming into your restaurant you don’t raise the prices on the menu.”

Domb said he would introduce three bills at Council’s April 8 session. Two pieces of legislation would accelerate planned reductions to the city’s wage over the next 20 years and reduce business tax rates by more than half over the next 10 years, respectively.