Amazon rebuffs concerns over warehouse that sidelined land deal for SEPTA trolleys

Online retailer Amazon appeared for a second and final Civic Design Review meeting Tuesday, offering minimal changes to a proposed warehouse development that incensed some transit advocates by sidelining plans for a new SEPTA trolley depot.

Others that attended the advisory board meeting, which is operated by the city’s Planning Commission, also raised concerns about flooding and other environmental issues.

However, Maura Kennedy, an Amazon representative, said that while negotiations were still underway for a forthcoming community benefits agreement, the company did not intend to make major alterations to a proposed 140,000 square foot “last mile” logistics center.

She and Andy Ernesto, from development firm Trammell Crow, presented the transformation of the 1.2 million square foot Southwest Philadelphia property into a warehouse, parking lots, and truck loading spaces as a job creator –– bringing between 300 to 500 full-time positions paying $15 per hour to the area.

“I just wanted to reiterate Amazon’s excitement and dedication to the site. You know, we are looking forward to being good community neighbors here,” said Kennedy, formerly a high-level staffer at the city’s Department of Licenses & Inspections.

However, the Elmwood Avenue site, a one-time General Electric factory, had previously been eyed by SEPTA as a site for a new, larger trolley barn that would support the modernization of its aging light rail fleet.

While the agency had offered the site’s owner some $5.7 million and even took steps to acquire the land through eminent domain, they were effectively outbid by Amazon. SEPTA officials confirmed to PlanPhilly they were dropping their bid for the property last week, not long after the retailer secured public support from local political figures like City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and state Sen. Anthony Williams.

Both have promoted the use as an economic driver in a neighborhood with high unemployment.