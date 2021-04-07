As Philly holds first online sheriff sale, City Council moves to prevent more

The Office of the Philadelphia Sheriff held its first auction of foreclosed properties in over a year, after sales were suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the resumption has drawn criticism from everyone from housing advocates to elected officials. The latest is yet another rebuke from City Council, which pleaded with the sheriff on Monday to halt future auctions pending legislative hearings.

Tuesday’s online sale was the first of its kind in Philadelphia, owing to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s decision to permanently shift distressed real estate auctions to a virtual clearinghouse known as Bid4Assets. The final list of 17 foreclosed properties put up for sale Tuesday was winnowed down from 78 properties, with dozens stayed or otherwise postponed.

Ultimately, about $2.9 million in property was sold, with the top sale being a 28,700 square foot industrial site near Frankford Ave and Pike Street that went for $556,000.