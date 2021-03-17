FBI arrests Philly Proud Boys president photographed at Capitol insurrection

The leader of a Philadelphia chapter of the Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist group, was arrested by federal agents early Wednesday. The militant activist, Zach Rehl, was arrested at his Port Richmond home.

The FBI field office confirmed details of the arrest, which stems from still unsealed criminal charges. A spokesperson did not provide additional details.

Rehl was brought into custody about two weeks after The Philadelphia Inquirer, which broke news of the arrest, reported that photos had surfaced of him at the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C. that ended with the storming of the Capitol.