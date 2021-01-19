SEPTA reassigns transit cop who attended Trump rally that led to Capitol insurrection

One of seven SEPTA police officers who attended the pro-Trump rally that preceded the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection will be reassigned for violating the transit agency’s social media policies.

The officer will move to an administrative position, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said on Tuesday, offering few other details.

The seven officers are part of the public transportation agency’s 260-man internal police force. SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel disclosed last week that an investigation had been launched after a tipster reported an officer at the rally.

Nestel later said there was no indication that officers were involved in the breach of the Capitol or related acts of violence. Agency spokesperson Andrew Busch said Tuesday that an Internal Affairs unit investigation was still ongoing and would likely conclude next week.