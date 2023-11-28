SEPTA police shoot man who allegedly stabbed 3 people, including security guard

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An investigation is underway after a SEPTA police officer shot a knife-wielding man who allegedly stabbed three people, including an unarmed security guard in Center City Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday at Broad Street and S. Penn Square outside of City Hall after police got a call about a man down on the northbound platforms at the Walnut-Locust Station trying to slash people walking by.

According to SEPTA police, the suspect was attempting to stab people on the northbound platform at the Walnut-Locust Station.

“I’m told preliminary that it seems unprovoked, that the individual came into the station and started making slashing motions just at people walking by,” said SEPTA Police Chief Chuck Lawson.

SEPTA police said an unarmed security guard approached the man, who went on to stab her in the neck. He then slashed at least two passengers before fleeing the platform.

SEPTA police quickly converged on the scene, and as the suspect emerged from the station. There was a short chase before one of those officers deployed his Taser.