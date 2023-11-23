SEPTA’s transit police union hits pause on strike as negotiations continue

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Contract negotiations are still underway between SEPTA officials and the Fraternal Order of Transit Police days past the deadline.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 109 (FOTP) announced Wednesday that it is pausing plans for a strike.

“After discussions this morning with the 11 members of the FOTP board, we’ve decided to hit pause on a strike for now,” said FOTP’s president Omari Bervine, who is a SEPTA patrol officer.

A new deadline has been set for Dec. 13 to decide on a new agreement or go on strike.