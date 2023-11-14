SEPTA’s historic Route 15 trolleys ‘very close’ to returning

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA’s historic green and cream trolleys on Route 15 should be returning to the tracks by the first quarter of 2024.

In an interview with WHYY News on Monday, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said the PCC trolleys are “very close” to returning and will have a set return date “within a month or two.”

Originally, the PCC trolleys were supposed to return in September. Busch said the delay is mainly attributed to making sure there’s enough operators trained to use them, noting the turnover of SEPTA employees since the trolleys were first taken off the tracks in 2020.

“They’re coming,” Busch said. “We know people are really looking forward to them. … Bear with us for a little bit here as we get some more things lined up. We want to make sure that when they do roll out … the service is reliable and people can count on it.”