Folks will get the chance to check out some cool, exotic cars, along with the latest electric vehicles during this year’s Philadelphia Auto Show.
Dozens of cool whips line the roughly 600,000 sq. foot space at the Pennsylvania Convention Center until Jan. 21. The theme of this year’s show is “Fueling Philly,” focusing on innovations within the car world and what the future has in store for the highway.
When speaking with WHYY News on Sunday, Executive Director Kevin Mazzucola called electric vehicles the “biggest transformation in the auto industry since Henry Ford invented the assembly line.”
“About 8% of all the vehicles sold in our country are EVs, and the goal is much higher than that in a short period of time,” Mazzucola said. “What the show is doing in that sense is reducing apprehension and anxiety. People who are apprehensive about something usually don’t buy it. So what they’re doing here is getting educated on electrification and the ecosystem.”
While the latest innovations in automobiles are being presented, people can check out vehicles from as far back as the 1900s, including a Jeep that was used during D-Day in France. Mazzucola said as the automotive industry moves into the digital world, people don’t get the same up close experience with vehicles as they once did.
“These are usually family members,” Mazzucola said. “I mean, you don’t name a product like you do a car. Everybody remembers their first car, so there’s a unique relationship and to be able to see them tangibly once a year at the Philly Auto Show, it has become even more special for a lot of people because there’s less and less of that in the consumer world.”
Cars from classic movies over the years can be found at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, including a couple of cars from the “Fast & Furious” franchise.
Chad Lindberg played the fan-favorite character Jesse in the first film in the series. While making an appearance Sunday, Lindberg said he was overwhelmed not just by the city’s “loving vibe,” but by how many people still look back on the film all these years later.
“The movie came out and surprised me,” Lindberg said. “That day changed my life forever, and here we are 20-plus years, how many more sequels and it still goes back to number one always. The fact I’m standing here with you and all these people and hanging out, man, it’s priceless.”
Lindberg will be making additional appearances this Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for the Philadelphia Auto Show start at $20 for people ages 13 and up.
