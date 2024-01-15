Philadelphia Auto Show focuses on ‘Fueling Philly,’ showcasing EVs and custom whips

Electric, exotic and classic cars are lining the floors of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, including some from the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Generations of customized Toyota Supras can be found in the Custom Alley of the Philadelphia Auto Show. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Folks will get the chance to check out some cool, exotic cars, along with the latest electric vehicles during this year’s Philadelphia Auto Show.

Dozens of cool whips line the roughly 600,000 sq. foot space at the Pennsylvania Convention Center until Jan. 21. The theme of this year’s show is “Fueling Philly,” focusing on innovations within the car world and what the future has in store for the highway.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Attendees got a glimpse of the Buick Wildcat EV Concept car that will be on display for the entire duration of the Philadelphia Auto Show.
Attendees got a glimpse of the Buick Wildcat EV Concept car that will be on display for the entire duration of the Philadelphia Auto Show. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Multiple exotic vehicles are on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show, including Lamborghinis and Rolls-Royces.
Multiple exotic vehicles are on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show, including Lamborghinis and Rolls-Royces.
Multiple exotic vehicles are on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show, including Lamborghinis and Rolls-Royces.
Multiple exotic vehicles are on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show, including Lamborghinis and Rolls-Royces. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

When speaking with WHYY News on Sunday, Executive Director Kevin Mazzucola called electric vehicles the “biggest transformation in the auto industry since Henry Ford invented the assembly line.”

“About 8% of all the vehicles sold in our country are EVs, and the goal is much higher than that in a short period of time,” Mazzucola said. “What the show is doing in that sense is reducing apprehension and anxiety. People who are apprehensive about something usually don’t buy it. So what they’re doing here is getting educated on electrification and the ecosystem.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
The fully electric 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz can be configured with six or seven seats. It will be available at dealerships later this year.
The fully electric 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz can be configured with six or seven seats. It will be available at dealerships later this year. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Electric vehicles were some of the hot commodities at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, including this Ford F-150 Lightning.
Electric vehicles were some of the hot commodities at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, including this Ford F-150 Lightning. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Attendees can get behind the wheel of various vehicles at the Philadelphia Auto Show, including a Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck.
Attendees can get behind the wheel of various vehicles at the Philadelphia Auto Show, including a Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • No, this attendee isn't partaking in a flight simulator, but rather the Ford Performance Simulator that allows people to feel what it's like to drive on a challenging road course.
    No, this attendee isn't partaking in a flight simulator, but rather the Ford Performance Simulator that allows people to feel what it's like to drive on a challenging road course. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Multiple exotic vehicles are on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show, including Lamborghinis and Rolls-Royces.
    Multiple exotic vehicles are on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show, including Lamborghinis and Rolls-Royces. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Some cars were still being worked on at the Philadelphia Auto Show on Sunday. This mechanic did not respond to a request for an interview.
    Some cars were still being worked on at the Philadelphia Auto Show on Sunday. This mechanic did not respond to a request for an interview. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Don't worry, the dog overlooking the Philadelphia Auto Show doesn't bite.
    Don't worry, the dog overlooking the Philadelphia Auto Show doesn't bite. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Attendees can get behind the wheel of various vehicles at the Philadelphia Auto Show, including a Toyota Prius.
    Attendees can get behind the wheel of various vehicles at the Philadelphia Auto Show, including a Toyota Prius.
  • Imports and American made vehicles are lined up throughout the Custom Alley.
    Imports and American made vehicles are lined up throughout the Custom Alley. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Electric vehicles were some of the hot commodities at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, including this GMC Sierra EV.
    Electric vehicles were some of the hot commodities at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, including this GMC Sierra EV. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Classic cars adorn the Back-in-the-Day Way display in the Grand Hall of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
    Classic cars adorn the Back-in-the-Day Way display in the Grand Hall of the Pennsylvania Convention Center. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Multiple exotic vehicles are on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show, including Lamborghinis and Rolls-Royces.
    Multiple exotic vehicles are on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show, including Lamborghinis and Rolls-Royces.

While the latest innovations in automobiles are being presented, people can check out vehicles from as far back as the 1900s, including a Jeep that was used during D-Day in France. Mazzucola said as the automotive industry moves into the digital world, people don’t get the same up close experience with vehicles as they once did.

“These are usually family members,” Mazzucola said. “I mean, you don’t name a product like you do a car. Everybody remembers their first car, so there’s a unique relationship and to be able to see them tangibly once a year at the Philly Auto Show, it has become even more special for a lot of people because there’s less and less of that in the consumer world.”

This 1943 Ford GPW was actually used in the D-Day invasion of Normandy during World War II.
This 1943 Ford GPW was actually used in the D-Day invasion of Normandy during World War II. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Classic cars adorn the Back-in-the-Day Way display in the Grand Hall of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Classic cars adorn the Back-in-the-Day Way display in the Grand Hall of the Pennsylvania Convention Center. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Cars from classic movies over the years can be found at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, including a couple of cars from the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Vehicles from the Fast and Furious series are on display at the Auto Show, including this 2001 Mitsubishi Evo VII driven by actor Paul Walker.
Vehicles from the Fast and Furious series are on display at the Auto Show, including this 2001 Mitsubishi Evo VII driven by actor Paul Walker. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Jesse's Volkwagen Jetta from The Fast and The Furious is on display at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for this year's Philadelphia Auto Show.
Jesse's Volkwagen Jetta from The Fast and The Furious is on display at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for this year's Philadelphia Auto Show. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Chad Lindberg played the fan-favorite character Jesse in the first film in the series. While making an appearance Sunday, Lindberg said he was overwhelmed not just by the city’s “loving vibe,” but by how many people still look back on the film all these years later.

Chad Lindberg played Jesse in the 2001 film, The Fast and the Furious. He posed next to the Volkswagen Jetta forever associated with the fan favorite character.
Chad Lindberg played Jesse in the 2001 film, The Fast and the Furious. He posed next to the Volkswagen Jetta forever associated with the fan favorite character.
Chad Lindberg signed autographs during his appearance at the Philadelphia Auto Show on Sunday. He will be appearing again on Jan. 20-21.
Chad Lindberg signed autographs during his appearance at the Philadelphia Auto Show on Sunday. He will be appearing again on Jan. 20-21. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
The Jetta even includes bullet holes from the movie (spoiler alert).
The Jetta even includes bullet holes from the movie (spoiler alert). (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“The movie came out and surprised me,” Lindberg said. “That day changed my life forever, and here we are 20-plus years, how many more sequels and it still goes back to number one always. The fact I’m standing here with you and all these people and hanging out, man, it’s priceless.”

Lindberg will be making additional appearances this Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for the Philadelphia Auto Show start at $20 for people ages 13 and up.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate