Folks will get the chance to check out some cool, exotic cars, along with the latest electric vehicles during this year’s Philadelphia Auto Show.

Dozens of cool whips line the roughly 600,000 sq. foot space at the Pennsylvania Convention Center until Jan. 21. The theme of this year’s show is “Fueling Philly,” focusing on innovations within the car world and what the future has in store for the highway.