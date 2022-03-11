This concern is why Milt Leap of New Jersey was only looking at hybrids, like the Prius Prime, at the Auto Show Tuesday.

“I would really love to go with a full electric car,” he said. “But I want to travel, and I feel the places I travel, I don’t think charging stations are available there yet. So [with a hybrid], … if I’m in the middle of nowhere, I only have gas stations, I can get gas to continue.”

But this doesn’t worry Breedlove, of Newark. As a senior, he said he may not need to buy another car. But if he does, it’ll be electric.

“We were here, what, two, three years ago, when a guy was telling us that they drove one of the electric cars all the way from California to here,” he said. “We kept questioning, where did you charge this thing? And he said, well, the charging stations are all over the place now.”

The Biden administration is trying to push this trend forward, with a target backed by automakers to make half of all vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2030 electric. The bipartisan infrastructure law Biden signed last year includes $5 billion in formula funding and $2.5 billion in competitive grants for EV charging infrastructure nationwide, and Pennsylvania expects to receive over $170 million over the next five years to install charging stations along major highways.

Juanita Thornton wants to be part of the EV market transition.

“This is the future,” she said. “It might take us a little while to get there, but we have to. We have to get there. And if you don’t have people moving in that direction, you won’t.”