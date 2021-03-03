Going electric: is the EV revolution here to stay?

Air Date: March 3, 2021 10:00 am
GM and Volvo both announced that they will be going electric in the coming decade and phasing out gasoline-powered cars. Many other automakers like Ford, Volkswagen, and BMW are also preparing to roll out more battery-powered vehicles in the coming years, which currently make up only 1 percent of U.S. cars on the roads. So, is the EV revolution finally here? To answer that question, we’ll turn to CHELSEA SEXTON, an automotive analyst, and JOHN VOELCKER, an automotive reporter. We’ll discuss what these automaker announcements really mean and what it will take to get more American consumers on behind EV wheels. We’ll also look at how to prepare our infrastructure for plug-ins and what impact they could have on the environment. Finally, we’ll get some electric car reviews.

