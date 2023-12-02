Electric vehicle mandate takes effect in Delaware

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After more than a year of controversy, consternation, citizen complaints, and contemplation, Delaware’s environmental secretary has moved ahead with a mandate for car dealerships to sell more and more zero-emission vehicles starting in three years.

The 2021 proposal by the Carney administration initially sought to require that starting with 2026 model years, 35% off all new cars, SUVs, and light trucks delivered to dealerships would be either fully electric or plug-in hybrid electric. That percentage would have increased gradually to 100% in 2035.

The final decision was not quite as stringent. Shawn Garvin, secretary of the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, has decreed that the mandate will begin with a 43% requirement for the 2027 model year. That percentage will ramp up to 82% for the 2032 model year. After that, the mandate will expire, but Garvin said it could be renewed in some form.

The mandate does not affect the right or ability of dealerships to sell used gas-powered vehicles — only new ones. Dealers also will be allowed to sell new heavy trucks powered by gasoline.

Garvin hailed the mandate as one that will reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming and cut other air pollutants, such as nitrogen dioxide, which creates smog and causes respiratory ailments like asthma.

The regulation “aims to protect public health, reduce emissions, and align with Delaware’s climate goals – all while providing consumers with cleaner and more sustainable transportation options,” Garvin said. “This decision will result in cleaner air in Delaware and strengthen protections for communities overburdened by exposure to tailpipe pollution.”

Even though Garvin modified the proposal somewhat, he said it would still go a long way to helping Delaware meet its goals, enshrined in a law. Gov. John Carney signed this summer, to cut carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and reach a 100% net reduction by 2050.

“We felt that 2032 and 82% was a good benchmark, getting vehicles more available in the state of Delaware than they are now, making it so our consumers didn’t have to go to other states to get those vehicles,’’ Garvin said.

Although Republican lawmakers held a series of citizen town halls this year, with most attendees opposing the proposal and many railing about intrusive government overreach in the sessions or in written comments to the state, Garvin said he didn’t scale back the proposal for those reasons.

“We didn’t feel like we needed to go 2035 initially to do what needs to be done in making sure vehicles are available and start getting the public health and environmental benefits for the state,’’ Garvin said.

Gov. Carney said in a statement that he’s pleased his appointee Garvin has decided to mostly adopt the Advanced Clean Car II standard first adopted by California in 2022. Fourteen other states, including Delaware’s neighbors New Jersey and Maryland, have adopted the rule. Pennsylvania has not.

“Over the next decade, Delaware will transition to a clean energy future to reduce pollution and take on climate change. Addressing transportation emissions is a critical part of that effort,’’ said Carney, who leaves office in January 2025. He added that the rule “is a thoughtful approach that will not eliminate gas-powered vehicles, but continue to move us forward.”

The American Lung Association of Delaware said the 100% mandate should have been ordered, but nevertheless applauded the administration for taking “bold action.’’ The group said the move will benefit the more than 90,000 Delawareans who have asthma as well as tens of thousands who are vulnerable to air pollution because of age or medical conditions.

“Delaware is moving in the right direction,’’ said Deborah Brown, the association’s chief mission officer. “There is no question that the transition to cleaner and zero-emission vehicles will save lives and reduce lung health emergencies.”