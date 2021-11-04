The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought never-before-seen storm damage and high waters to a broad swath of the Philadelphia region. In Delaware, some Wilmington neighborhoods saw record-breaking flooding that forced about 200 people to evacuate.

Gov. John Carney said that’s just the most recent example of more severe storm damage coming to the state as a result of climate change.

“The past decade was the hottest on record here in Delaware,” Carney said during a news conference Thursday on the banks of the Delaware River in New Castle. “Sea levels are rising at an accelerated pace, heavy rainfall and severe storms are becoming more frequent. These changes and the resulting impacts will get worse if we don’t act and act now.”

Carney said the state will act as guided by the new Climate Action Plan.

The plan’s goal is to minimize the state’s greenhouse gas emissions while maximizing its resilience to the impacts of climate change.

“There’s nothing more important than recognizing the threat that climate change poses to Delaware and are all of our responsibilities to address it,” he said. “It means taking action to protect our natural environment and prepare our state for the future. It’s going to take all of us.”