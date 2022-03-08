Gas prices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania hit all-time highs over the weekend — amid tight worldwide oil supplies and increased demand as the industry feels the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Drivers can expect more increases as prices push even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil.

Wallingford resident Justin Sekelewski makes his living performing and teaching music in the tri-state area. He says rising gas prices have really cut into his ability to make money and made him think twice about which gigs to take on.

“Because I have to drive everywhere for work, whether it’s a gig or teaching music privately, and rehearsals, some of which aren’t paid,” he said. “I’m not willing to drive to Jersey for work, which has been a major stressor.”

Sekelewski says he’s shifting around his performance and teaching schedule to make his trips more fuel efficient.

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Prices are 50% higher than they were a year ago and are expected to keep rising.