How NJ Transit dodged those record high fuel costs

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

Gas prices hit record highs in New Jersey this month, but not for New Jersey Transit, the statewide mass-transit agency and a major fuel consumer.

Instead of facing the same pain and uncertainty that many motorists have when filling their tanks, NJ Transit has been saving millions of dollars thanks to a proactive move to essentially lock in much lower prices.

“We hedged our diesel prices for our fleet, so for this year, we’re in good shape,” NJ Transit executive director Kevin Corbett told members of the Assembly Budget Committee during a recent hearing in Trenton.

Corbett faced questions from lawmakers about how rising fuel prices may be affecting NJ Transit’s finances as they prepare to draft a state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Without a dedicated source of state revenue, NJ Transit instead relies heavily on rider fares and subsidies that come out of the state budget each year. That tenuous funding arrangement makes factors such as rising fuel prices a key concern for lawmakers who are tasked with writing the state’s annual appropriations bill.

“We just want to make sure, obviously, if there continues to be an uptick, that your agency is prepared — with money,” Assembly Budget Committee Chair Eliana Pintor Marin (D-Essex) told Corbett during the recent hearing.