While he was in Camden on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross announced he would soon introduce a bill to address high gas prices when he returns to Washington this week.

The three pillars of his “The Gouge Act” include suspending the federal gas tax, taxing what he called “excessive” oil company profits, and empowering the Federal Trade Commission to sue companies for greed.

Norcross (D-N.J.) said he had talked about putting a moratorium on the gas tax, but he adds that it should be done in a way to replenish the Transportation Trust Fund, which provides funding for road projects like the reconstruction of 27th Street in East Camden.

“It’s good for jobs and it’s good for the community,” he said. “It’s about lowering prices for drivers, discouraging the gouging by the oil companies and certainly punish those with corporate greed.”