Many have called 27th Street in East Camden the worst street in the entire city. By late 2023, that will change.

Crews began reconstructing the road Thursday between Marlton Pike and Federal Street.

The project will involve rebuilding the roadway, curbs and sidewalks. As well as, improving crosswalk access for the disabled, upgrading the traffic signals at Berkley Street and replacing the combined sewer and stormwater system.

Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen said rebuilding 27th Street was at the top of his to do list when he took office last year.

“We spoke about 27th Street with my partners and my colleagues in the county every week to try to figure out a way to make this happen,” he said.